OLED iPad Pro to Include 4TB Storage Option, Claims Questionable Rumor

by

Apple will offer next year's OLED iPad Pro models with a 4TB storage option, according to a new rumor coming out of Asia.

iPad Pro OLED Feature 2
According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog (via @Tech_Reve), Apple will double the storage capacity of the next-generation iPad Pro models compared to its current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which both max out at 2TB of storage. The rumor is said to come from a parts company in Apple's supply chain, but otherwise no other information is given.

The Naver blog account has a mixed track record when it comes to accurate rumors, therefore we are filing this particular claim under "questionable." That said, the idea that Apple will up the storage for its next-generation iPad Pros is not out of the question. Apple first offered a 2TB storage option with the previous fifth-generation iPad Pro, but the current sixth-generation iPad Pro models additionally support ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fps (1080p at 30fps on models with 128GB storage).

If Apple upped the max storage of its forthcoming OLED iPad Pro models to 4TB, it would likely also increase the base storage to 256GB to maintain five capacity categories, making all seventh-generation models capable of recording ProRes in 4K at 30fps.

It's also worth noting that iPad Pro RAM is variable based on storage capacity, so iPad Pro models with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage come with 8GB of RAM, while iPad Pro models with 1TB or 2TB of storage feature 16GB of RAM. Whether that means a 4TB iPad Pro would feature 24GB or 32GB of RAM is unknown, but not improbable.

As it stands, we're expecting to see the first OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, and Apple is rumored to be planning to start mass production at the beginning of 2024. The revamped iPad Pro models will be accompanied by a refreshed version of the Magic Keyboard that includes a larger trackpad and an aluminum top case to make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop than the current model.

The new iPad Pros will be the first major update to the product since 2018, adding the M3 Apple silicon chip, OLED displays, and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch size options.

