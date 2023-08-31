Belkin Debuts Qi2 Wireless Chargers, Thunderbolt 4 Hub and More

Apple accessory maker Belkin today introduced several new products that are available now or coming in the future, including two Qi2 wireless chargers, a Thunderbolt 4 hub, wall chargers, and more.



The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 and the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand will both feature the newest Qi wireless charging specification. With Qi2, Apple's iPhones that support the protocol will be able to charge at up to 15W without the need for Apple's specific MagSafe charging equipment.



Qi2 allows accessory makers to make more affordable wireless charging hardware because there is no need to license technology from Apple. Apple plans to support Qi2 in future iPhones, but it is not yet clear how the technology will work with existing iPhones. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad will be able to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, plus it is designed to be compact so that it can be used for traveling. The Wireless Pad to Stand is convertible and also easy to fold up and take on the go.

Belkin's BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger has three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, allowing it to charge a MacBook Pro, ‌iPhone‌, and iPad at once with the power split between the ports.



The 25W Hybrid Wall Charger and 5K Power Bank is wall charger that also serves as a power bank so that users can charge from a wall socket or from the built-in battery.



Belkin today also introduced a new Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub that is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB-A port. It supports 40Gb/s speeds for data transfer, and it works with two monitors. Up to six devices can be daisy chained, and 96W power delivery is available.



Belkin's 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Pad is set to be available later this year, while the Wireless Pad to Stand will be available in the first quarter of 2024. The Hybrid Wall Charger and Power Bank will also be available later this year, while the 140W 4-Port Wall Charger and 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub can be purchased starting today.