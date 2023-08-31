Obscura Camera App Gets Major Update

by

Photography app Obscura was today updated to version 4, and developer Ben McCarthy says it's a revamp that has been in the works for more than a year. Much of the app has been rebuilt from scratch to make the app more intuitive to use.

camera obscura
Aimed at photography enthusiasts, Obscura has a wide range of features, but it is also simple enough that it can be used casually. The updated design puts the camera controls that you need most front and center so they're easily accessible, with additional tools packed into radial menus.

Exposure, focus, white balance, and other parameters can be dialed in using the control options, and haptic feedback makes it feel similar to using an actual camera. The new layout is meant to make it easy to reach controls one-handed, so a shot can be set up within a few seconds.

Videos, photos, Live Photos, and portraits are supported, so it has much of the same functionality that's available in the built-in Camera app on the iPhone, plus there are multiple filters that can be applied before a shot is taken so you know exactly what your image will look like.

The newest version of Obscura works not only on the ‌iPhone‌, but also on the iPad. The camera controls on ‌iPad‌ are the same as the ‌iPhone‌, but it has a sidebar for navigating through albums.

Obscura has been updated with a subscription model. It can be downloaded for free from the App Store, but unlocking all of the features will require the Ultra upgrade that's priced at $9.99 per year. Through September 11, the app can be purchased for $7.99 for the first year.

A free trial is available, and customers who already had Obscura 3 will have all of the features included in that update. New premium features will require an Ultra subscription going forward, however, and current users can upgrade for $4.99 for the first year.

Premium features available to existing Obscura 3 users and new Obscura 4 Ultra subscribers include RAW and ProRAW capture, Portrait and ‌Live Photos‌ capture, 48-megapixel images, image filters, manual exposure, and more, with more information available on the Obscura website.

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Solo Loops

Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Monday August 28, 2023 4:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article92 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event Expected to Feature iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and More

Tuesday August 29, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch...
Read Full Article412 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article222 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments to Apple Expected to Ramp Up This Week

Monday August 28, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, ...
Read Full Article81 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

Kuo on iPhone 15: New Colors, Production Issues Resolved, and More

Wednesday August 30, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
A day after Apple announced it will be holding an event on September 12, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, and Kuo said this change should contribute to the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo said...
Read Full Article94 comments
6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17 alt

6 New AirPods Pro Features Coming in iOS 17

Tuesday August 29, 2023 7:12 am PDT by
When iOS 17 arrives next month, it won't just add new features to your iPhone – it also promises to bring several new functions to second-generation AirPods Pro. Below are six improvements to AirPods Pro 2 that owners can look forward to when Apple's new mobile operating system is officially launched. Adaptive Audio When the second-generation AirPods Pro were introduced, their Adaptive...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max to Account for 35–40% of New iPhone Shipments

Monday August 28, 2023 6:52 pm PDT by
Apple is aiming for the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max to 鏡機種出貨成長快速-largan-is-the-leading-major-winner-of-e9b8c63cc904">account for roughly 35–40% of initial shipmen for the iPhone 15 series when it launches next month, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That would give Apple's most expensive model the highest share among the four models in the lineup, with Apple planning for Pro Max shipments to...
Read Full Article138 comments
iphone 15 pro wallpaper rumor

Apple's Alleged iPhone 15 Pro Wallpapers Shown in Mockup

Wednesday August 30, 2023 3:29 am PDT by
Images purporting to reveal Apple's official wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been doing the rounds on China's Weibo platform, following the S-curved wallpaper and packaging leak that we reported on yesterday. Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers The wallpaper is a concept render by William Faix transposed onto Apple's marketing material for...
Read Full Article69 comments