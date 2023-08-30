Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Wallpapers Allegedly Revealed in Mockup

Images purporting to reveal Apple's official wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been doing the rounds on China's Weibo platform, following the S-curved wallpaper and packaging leak that we reported on yesterday.

iphone 15 pro wallpaper rumor

Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers

The wallpaper is a concept render transposed onto Apple's marketing material for the iPhone 14 Pro models. The wallpapers shown are said to be based on colorway rumors for the iPhone 15 Pro models and a hand-drawn image allegedly leaked by an engineer in a Chinese iPhone factory.

Meanwhile, as happens every year, Apple fans have gone to work looking for clues in Apple's "Wanderlust" event invite, which dropped on Tuesday, with some suggesting the blue, silver, and gray tones allude to the colors that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in. There's also speculation that the matte particle-like texture is a nod to the texture of the devices' new titanium chassis.

iphone 15 pro box rumor colors

Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro boxes

The two higher-end iPhone models this year will feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, with a brushed titanium finish that will look different than the shiny stainless steel. Color options are said to include a titanium gray shade (similar to the Apple Watch Ultra), a blue gray color, a black shade, and a lighter silver shade.

Apple's tagline for the event is "Wonderlust," a play on the word wanderlust, meaning "a strong desire to travel," which could be a reference to the upgraded cameras on the Pro models, in particular the periscope telephoto lens expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max allowing for 5x or 6x optical zoom.

apple 2023 event

The image accompanying Apple's official "Wonderlust" event invitation

For those unable to watch Apple's September 12 event, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account. We'll cover the event live, and we'll also have in-depth coverage of the announcements in the following days.

ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
28 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Can't innovate anymore my ass!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
28 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Only fold wallpaper this year
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joedan76 Avatar
joedan76
28 minutes ago at 03:33 am
I see this and think ‘split screen multitasking’.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iToph Avatar
iToph
27 minutes ago at 03:34 am
Apple wallpapers getting worse every single year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamonearth Avatar
adamonearth
27 minutes ago at 03:34 am
These are awful wallpapers!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marty80 Avatar
Marty80
14 minutes ago at 03:47 am
I guess the wallpapers are more exciting than this years phone. Fingers crossed the iphone 16 ultra gets a larger display & a design overhaul which is now long overdue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
