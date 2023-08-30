Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Wallpapers Allegedly Revealed in Mockup

Images purporting to reveal Apple's official wallpapers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been doing the rounds on China's Weibo platform, following the S-curved wallpaper and packaging leak that we reported on yesterday.

Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers

The wallpaper is a concept render transposed onto Apple's marketing material for the iPhone 14 Pro models. The wallpapers shown are said to be based on colorway rumors for the iPhone 15 Pro models and a hand-drawn image allegedly leaked by an engineer in a Chinese iPhone factory.

Meanwhile, as happens every year, Apple fans have gone to work looking for clues in Apple's "Wanderlust" event invite, which dropped on Tuesday, with some suggesting the blue, silver, and gray tones allude to the colors that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in. There's also speculation that the matte particle-like texture is a nod to the texture of the devices' new titanium chassis.

Concept render representing alleged iPhone 15 Pro boxes

The two higher-end iPhone models this year will feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, with a brushed titanium finish that will look different than the shiny stainless steel. Color options are said to include a titanium gray shade (similar to the Apple Watch Ultra), a blue gray color, a black shade, and a lighter silver shade.

Apple's tagline for the event is "Wonderlust," a play on the word wanderlust, meaning "a strong desire to travel," which could be a reference to the upgraded cameras on the Pro models, in particular the periscope telephoto lens expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max allowing for 5x or 6x optical zoom.

The image accompanying Apple's official "Wonderlust" event invitation