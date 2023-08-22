Apple Shares 'The Invincibles' Video Highlighting Prosthesis Made With iPhone 14 Pro Camera
Apple today shared a new video in a new "Made on iPhone" series that features an adorable puppy that has a prosthesis. Chip was born with limb deformities, and he needed to have two of his legs amputated.
The prosthesis that Chip uses was created by 3DPets, a small business that designs pet prosthetics using the LiDAR Scanner and TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 14 Pro
. 3DPets walks through the steps that it takes to create a 3D scan that is then used to create custom hardware.
Apple's video shows Chip wearing his prosthesis to run, swim, and do other dog activities, plus it features other dogs with similar equipment. The video was shot on the iPhone 14 Pro, and it is also part of Apple's Shot on iPhone series.
Top Rated Comments
Good Job, 3DPets and Apple!