Threads Begins Adding Reposts to Its 'Following' Feed

Meta on Thursday announced it is adding reposts to the reverse-chronological Following feed in its Threads app, a decision the company said was made based on user feedback.



The addition was announced in a Threads post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who also revealed that a reposts tab was being rolled out to profile pages, allowing users to more easily view all the threads they have reposted in one place.

The reposts tab hasn't yet appeared for most people using the iOS Threads app, but it can be viewed on the web if you visit your Threads profile page.

The Following tab was added to the fledgling social media platform late last month to make it easier to keep track of the latest posts in real time, and to bring it more in line with its rival Twitter, now known as X.

Meta launched Threads in July as an alternative to X, which has seen several controversial changes since being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk last year.

The new reposts tab, currently only viewable in Thread web profiles

Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, accusing the company of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

Meta responded to the lawsuit threat, saying that none of the staff working on the app are former Twitter employees.