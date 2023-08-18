New Apple Watches Hinted at in Bluetooth Database as Launch Nears

Apple this week filed a listing for a 2023 watchOS subsystem in the Bluetooth product database. While not surprising, the listing suggests that Apple is gearing up to launch new Apple Watch models in September, as it does every year.
The listing does not reveal any specific details. The current Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra support Bluetooth 5.3.
This year's new Apple Watch models will include the Series 9 and a second-generation Ultra, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He expects both models to be equipped with an S9 chip for faster performance, and new color options are also rumored, including pink for the Series 9 and a darker titanium finish for the next Ultra. A third-generation Apple Watch SE is not expected to be released until September 2024.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Apple's iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India's regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard...
We're likely less than a month away from the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which means beta testing will soon be wrapping up. Apple is now providing weekly beta updates, seeding out the sixth beta today. As we approach the end of the beta testing period, updates are getting smaller with Apple focusing on crucial refinements and polish, but there are still a few changes in the latest beta...
Apple today updated its U.S. Apple Card Monthly Installment plan to require those who use the feature to purchase an iPhone that is linked to AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. With this change, the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan can no longer be used to purchase a SIM-free iPhone. All iPhones purchased through the Apple Card Monthly Installment plan are unlocked so carrier switching is...
Apple supplier Foxconn is starting production of the iPhone 15 in India, the first time that a new iPhone has been made outside China prior to its announcement, Bloomberg reports. The devices are to be manufactured at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The facility is preparing to deliver devices just weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China, narrowing the gap...
