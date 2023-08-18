New Apple Watches Hinted at in Bluetooth Database as Launch Nears

Apple this week filed a listing for a 2023 watchOS subsystem in the Bluetooth product database. While not surprising, the listing suggests that Apple is gearing up to launch new Apple Watch models in September, as it does every year.



The listing does not reveal any specific details. The current Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra support Bluetooth 5.3.

This year's new Apple Watch models will include the Series 9 and a second-generation Ultra, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He expects both models to be equipped with an S9 chip for faster performance, and new color options are also rumored, including pink for the Series 9 and a darker titanium finish for the next Ultra. A third-generation Apple Watch SE is not expected to be released until September 2024.



Overall, this year's new Apple Watches are expected to be minor upgrades compared to the current-generation models. Bigger changes are expected in 2024 or 2025, as Gurman said Apple is planning to launch a so-called "Apple Watch X" with a thinner design, and potentially a new magnetic band attachment system.

Apple should unveil the Series 9 and the second-generation Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 series during an event that is currently expected to be held on Tuesday, September 12. Apple has yet to formally announce the event.