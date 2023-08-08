Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

by

Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard.

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature
The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component parts that will be used in the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All 2023 iPhone 15 models are expected to feature USB-C instead of Lightning. Reliable sources that include Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others, have said that Apple is going to make the change.

The switch will allow Apple to comply with new regulations implemented in the European Union. These regulations require Apple to produce iPhones with USB-C ports in EU, so Apple had to either make a worldwide design swap or develop special iPhones for sale in the EU.

iphone 15 series usb c
The iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports are expected to support higher-speed data transfers, while the standard iPhone 15 models will continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds – the same as Lightning – giving the Pro models an edge.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro has said that iPhone 15 models will only officially support USB-C accessories certified by the Apple Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Apple supplier Foxconn is allegedly producing accessories like EarPods and cables with USB-C connectors that are MFi certified.

The MFi USB-C certification could be used to limit features like fast charging and high-speed data transfers to Apple-approved accessories. ShrimpApplePro says that cables with no MFi certification will be limited in data and charging speed. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that Apple will require Made for iPhone certification for USB-C chargers that are able to fast charge the iPhone.

Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Gurman.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: USB-C iPhone Guide
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

MuppetGate Avatar
MuppetGate
13 minutes ago at 02:48 am

explain yourself. what about lightning is better than USB-C?
The part that can be damaged is on the cable, not inside phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpotOnT Avatar
SpotOnT
7 minutes ago at 02:54 am

what about lightning is better than USB-C?
They are easier to clean out (when the port gets filled with pocket fuzz) and easier to dry out (when the phone gets wet). The “tung” on usb-c just gets in the way.

I will miss the lighting port on the phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
44 minutes ago at 02:17 am
Apple should have used the same high-speed port in all to lower cost. If this is true.
The more I see of these 15 the more go .......oh well there next year.
You must use their cables to maximize the port abilities. Anything less :rolleyes:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nimrad Avatar
Nimrad
29 minutes ago at 02:32 am

Apple is the only company in the world with a 3nm processor in 2023.

Media: WOW, USB-C!!!

Got it, nice, but I guarantee you 95% of users don’t care.
Are you serious? Users have no idea what 3nm processors even means. USB-C however is a thing users actually will notice. At this point most of us have more USB-C cables than lightning.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tripsync Avatar
tripsync
16 minutes ago at 02:45 am

Shut the **** up lmfao
Read the forum rules.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
1Peace Avatar
1Peace
44 minutes ago at 02:17 am
iPhone 15&15Plus with USB 2.0 speeds. Come on Apple it’s 2023 not 2013.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article264 comments
top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article141 comments
Apple Watch Series 9 Pink Aluminum Feature

Apple Watch Series 9 'Basically Unchanged' Other Than Performance Boost From S9 Chip

Friday August 4, 2023 6:28 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" compared to the current model other than a performance improvement, according to Weibo leaker "Instant Digital." In a post shared earlier today, the Weibo user corroborated other reports that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade. The refresh will apparently focus on updating the cores within the device's S-series chip,...
Read Full Article302 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Models to Adopt Stacked Camera Sensor Design

Friday August 4, 2023 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year's standard iPhone 15 models, according to 底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善-sonys-capacity-will-remain-dd387a74afe">Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year's lower-end iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens...
Read Full Article56 comments