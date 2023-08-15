Apple Releases watchOS 9.6.1 With API Access Fix for Apps
Apple today released watchOS 9.6.1, a minor bug fix update for the Apple Watch. watchOS 9.6.1 is a free software update that comes two weeks after the launch of watchOS 9.6, another bug fix update.
watchOS 9.6.1 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
According to Apple, the update includes a fix for an issue that prevented access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.
watchOS 9 will soon be replaced with watchOS 10, the next-generation version of watchOS that Apple is currently beta testing.
