Apple Releases watchOS 9.6 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 9.6, a minor bug fix update for the Apple Watch. watchOS 9.6 is a free software update that comes a month the launch of watchOS 9.5, an update that brought the new 2023 Pride watch face.



watchOS 9.6 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple, the update includes bug fixes and security improvements for Apple Watch owners, with no new specific features.

watchOS 9 will soon be replaced with watchOS 10, the next-generation version of watchOS that Apple is currently beta testing.