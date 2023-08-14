Apple's M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra Chips Could Offer Even More CPU and GPU Cores

Apple's upcoming M3 Pro, ‌M3‌ Max, and ‌M3‌ Ultra chips could feature more CPU and GPU cores,Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman set out the key changes to the CPU and GPU core numbers of the ‌M3‌ Pro, ‌M3‌ Max, and ‌M3‌ Ultra chips, including how many of the CPU cores are dedicated to performance or efficiency:

M2 ‌M3‌
Pro 10 or 12 CPU cores (6 or 8 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient)
16 or 19 GPU cores		 12 or 14 CPU cores (6 or 8 high-performance and 6 energy-efficient)
18 or 20 GPU cores
Max 12 CPU cores (8 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient)
30 or 38 core GPU cores		 16 CPU cores (12 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient)
32 or 40 GPU cores
Ultra 24 CPU cores (16 high-performance and 8 energy-efficient)
60 or 76 GPU cores		 32 CPU cores (24 high-performance and 8 energy-efficient)
64 or 80 GPU cores

The standard ‌M3‌ chip will apparently feature the same CPU and GPU core configuration as the ‌M2‌ chip, with eight CPU cores (four performance and four efficiency) and ten GPU cores. This chip is expected to be offered in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro.

Apple is also apparently testing MacBook Pro models with 36GB and 48GB of memory, suggesting that new memory options may be available in the future. Currently, the high-end MacBook Pro models can be configured with 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB of memory.

Gurman reaffirmed that the first Macs with the ‌M3‌ chip should debut in October, while Macs with the ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips will not arrive until 2024. Macs with the ‌M3‌ Ultra chip, such as the next-generation Mac Studio, may not arrive until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

