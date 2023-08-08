Netflix Launches New Controller App for iPhone in Preparation for TV Game Expansion
Netflix today released a Netflix Game Controller app, which is designed to allow users to play Netflix games on their TV sets. The App Store description says the Game Controller app will pair with a TV for playing Netflix games using an iPhone.
As of right now, Netflix games are limited to the iPhone and iPad, with no option to play them on the Apple TV or other TV platforms. The app doesn't do anything right now, but it says that games available for the TV will be "coming soon to Netflix."
The app features a directional button on the left side of the iPhone's display, along with A, X, Y, and B action buttons on the right side of the display.
Netflix first began offering games in 2021, and there are now more than 50 titles available. Access is included in the Netflix membership, with no additional fees or in-app purchases. Some of Netflix's games include Tomb Raider, Stranger Things, Bloons TD 6, World of Goo, Exploding Kittens, Heads Up, and Cut the Rope.
Last October, Netflix game development VP Mike Verdu said that the company was "very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering," and it could be that Netflix is ready to launch a gaming service that would make its content playable on TV sets.
Popular Stories
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" compared to the current model other than a performance improvement, according to Weibo leaker "Instant Digital." In a post shared earlier today, the Weibo user corroborated other reports that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade. The refresh will apparently focus on updating the cores within the device's S-series chip,...
Apple's iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year's standard iPhone 15 models, according to 底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善-sonys-capacity-will-remain-dd387a74afe">Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year's lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens...
Top Rated Comments
You can’t just draw virtual buttons and call it a gamepad
It doesn’t work well…