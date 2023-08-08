Netflix Launches New Controller App for iPhone in Preparation for TV Game Expansion

Netflix today released a Netflix Game Controller app, which is designed to allow users to play Netflix games on their TV sets. The App Store description says the Game Controller app will pair with a TV for playing Netflix games using an iPhone.



As of right now, Netflix games are limited to the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, with no option to play them on the Apple TV or other TV platforms. The app doesn't do anything right now, but it says that games available for the TV will be "coming soon to Netflix."

The app features a directional button on the left side of the ‌iPhone‌'s display, along with A, X, Y, and B action buttons on the right side of the display.

Netflix first began offering games in 2021, and there are now more than 50 titles available. Access is included in the Netflix membership, with no additional fees or in-app purchases. Some of Netflix's games include Tomb Raider, Stranger Things, Bloons TD 6, World of Goo, Exploding Kittens, Heads Up, and Cut the Rope.

Last October, Netflix game development VP Mike Verdu said that the company was "very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering," and it could be that Netflix is ready to launch a gaming service that would make its content playable on TV sets.