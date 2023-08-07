Deals: Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Prices at $200 Off, Available From $1,099
Amazon is taking $200 off Apple's new 15.3-inch MacBook Air notebooks for back to school season, providing fresh all-time low discounts on these computers. You can get the 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon's deal beats the previous record low by $100. This sale is available in all four colors: Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. All models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between August 9 and August 12.
Additionally, Amazon has the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in one color (Starlight), and has an estimated delivery date between August 9 and August 12.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
