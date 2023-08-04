Best Apple Deals of the Week: Back to School Sales Offer Summer's Best Prices on AirPods Pro 2, AirTag, and More

by

This week was full of deals centered around the back to school season, and many of these discounts are still available as we head into the weekend. You'll find record low prices on the entry-level M1 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 2, Samsung monitors, and more.

Hero0013Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Back To School

school accessories blue

It's officially back to school season, and that means there are plenty of discounts to go around on the best tech accessories and Apple products that you might need this fall. Earlier in the week, we covered both The Best Back to School Apple Accessory Deals and The Best Back to School Deals on Apple Products.

In the accessory post, you'll find steep discounts on products from Anker, ZAGG, Belkin, AT&T, Office Depot, and more. The Apple product post has some of the summer's best prices on the MagSafe Charger, MacBook Air, and more. Below we've listed some quick highlights from each sale.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se blue

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $219.00

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $249.00

It's been a while since we tracked discounts on the Apple Watch SE, but this week Amazon brought back a few $30 discounts across the lineup. Most of these are solid second-best prices on the Apple Watch SE, and prices start at just $219.00 for the 40mm GPS model.

Samsung Monitors

samsung blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $700 off Samsung monitors
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for $599.99

We started tracking the first notable discount on Samsung's new Smart Monitor M8 this week, available for $599.99, down from $699.99. Alongside this sale is a collection of markdowns on Samsung gaming monitors, with up to $700 in savings.

MacBook Air

macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $150 off 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13.6-Inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

$150 OFF
13.6-Inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00

$100 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,199.00

$100 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,399.00

Lastly, all-time low prices arrived for both the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air this week. You can get the 256GB 13.6-inch model for $949.00 on B&H Photo and the 256GB 15.3-inch model for $1,199.00 on Amazon.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Apple Releases Second Public Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Revised Developer Beta

Monday July 31, 2023 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
Read Full Article92 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Black Feature

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Again Rumored to Be Available in Black Titanium

Tuesday August 1, 2023 8:56 am PDT by
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, according to a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will also remain available in its existing "Natural" titanium finish, the leaker said. Mockup of a black Apple Watch Ultra via ShrimpApplePro Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple tested a darker titanium finish for the...
Read Full Article171 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Demand Predicted to Be Lower Than iPhone 14: Are You Planning to Upgrade?

Wednesday August 2, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that demand for the iPhone 15 series will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year. Kuo said the lower demand could make it challenging for Apple suppliers to grow revenue in the second half of 2023. The upcoming iPhone lineup should consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are...
Read Full Article361 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

iPad Mini 7 Could Be Coming Later This Year

Tuesday August 1, 2023 8:35 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." In a thread of tweets that included details about the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the leaker said that they have seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation iPad mini. Earlier this year, Bloomb...
Read Full Article120 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected

Sunday July 30, 2023 1:31 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Read Full Article126 comments
AirTag and Lavender iPhone

Kuo: New AirTag Likely to Enter Mass Production in Late 2024

Wednesday August 2, 2023 8:11 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will likely begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to new information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current AirTag launched in April 2021 and is priced at $29. Kuo believes the new AirTag will have better integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, as part of a spatial computing ecosystem, but he did...
Read Full Article89 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

Samsung Begins Mass Producing OLED Displays for iPhone 15

Tuesday August 1, 2023 2:58 am PDT by
Apple's main OLED supplier Samsung has received mass production approval for the displays for all four models in Apple's iPhone 15 series, which are expected to be released in September. Korean-language based The Elec reports that Samsung Display was granted approval on August 1, ahead of rivals LG Display and BOE. LG Display, which is supplying OLED panels for both iPhone 15 Pro models, has ...
Read Full Article46 comments