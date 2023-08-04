Best Apple Deals of the Week: Back to School Sales Offer Summer's Best Prices on AirPods Pro 2, AirTag, and More

This week was full of deals centered around the back to school season, and many of these discounts are still available as we head into the weekend. You'll find record low prices on the entry-level M1 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 2, Samsung monitors, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Back To School

It's officially back to school season, and that means there are plenty of discounts to go around on the best tech accessories and Apple products that you might need this fall. Earlier in the week, we covered both The Best Back to School Apple Accessory Deals and The Best Back to School Deals on Apple Products.

In the accessory post, you'll find steep discounts on products from Anker, ZAGG, Belkin, AT&T, Office Depot, and more. The Apple product post has some of the summer's best prices on the MagSafe Charger, MacBook Air, and more. Below we've listed some quick highlights from each sale.



Apple Watch SE

What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Watch SE

Take $30 off Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

It's been a while since we tracked discounts on the Apple Watch SE, but this week Amazon brought back a few $30 discounts across the lineup. Most of these are solid second-best prices on the Apple Watch SE, and prices start at just $219.00 for the 40mm GPS model.



Samsung Monitors

What's the deal? Take up to $700 off Samsung monitors

Take up to $700 off Samsung monitors Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We started tracking the first notable discount on Samsung's new Smart Monitor M8 this week, available for $599.99, down from $699.99. Alongside this sale is a collection of markdowns on Samsung gaming monitors, with up to $700 in savings.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $150 off 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air

Take up to $150 off 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air Where can I get it? B&H Photo and Amazon

B&H Photo and Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Lastly, all-time low prices arrived for both the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air this week. You can get the 256GB 13.6-inch model for $949.00 on B&H Photo and the 256GB 15.3-inch model for $1,199.00 on Amazon.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.