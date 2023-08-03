Deals: Get the 13.6-Inch MacBook Air for Best-Ever Price of $949.00 Along With Other Record Low Mac Deals

B&H Photo today kicked off a big sale on a few of Apple's Mac computers, including the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, 15.3-inch MacBook Air, and M2 Mac mini. As of writing, these all-time low prices are only available from B&H Photo.



13.6-Inch MacBook Air

Starting with the M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air from 2022, B&H Photo has both models of this notebook at all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB MacBook Air for $949.00 in all four colors, down from $1,099.00.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air at the record low price of $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. This one is available in Midnight and Starlight, and B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

15.3-Inch MacBook Air

For the newest M2 15.3-inch MacBook Air, B&H Photo has just one model on sale at an all-time low price. You can get the 256GB computer in Midnight for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00.

M2 Mac Mini

Lastly, B&H Photo is discounting the 256GB M2 Mac mini to the best-ever price of $499.00, down from $599.00. It's been a few months since we last tracked any deal on this computer, which originally launched back in January.

The 512GB model is available for $679.00, down from $799.00, and this is also a record low price. Similar to the MacBook Air deals, B&H Photo is offering free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States on the Mac mini models.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.