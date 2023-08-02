Deals: Samsung's New Smart Monitor M8 Discounted to $599.99 ($100 Off)
Samsung today kicked off a new monitor sale, providing up to $700 off select monitors. Within this sale is one of the first discounts on the latest model of the 32-inch iMac-like Smart Monitor M8, available for $599.99, down from $699.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option. Today's sale is the lowest price we've tracked since the monitor debuted, although it's not quite as low as we've seen the previous generation monitor get in past sales.
Besides the Smart Monitor M8, there are five other Samsung monitors being discounted this week. The sale is focused on Samsung's line of curved gaming monitors, ranging in price from $1,099.99 to $2,499.99 and totaling up to $700 in savings.
- 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99
- 49-inch Odyssey Neo Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,199.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor - $2,499.99, down from $2,999.99
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.
Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
The next iPhone launch is rapidly approaching, and rumors are continuing to fly about what to expect for the next-generation models. Plus, we're expecting some fresh Mac updates not too long after that.
This week also saw the fourth betas of iOS 17 and related operating system updates as Apple works toward an official release alongside the new iPhones in September, while developers will soon ...
Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone...