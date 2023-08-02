Deals: Samsung's New Smart Monitor M8 Discounted to $599.99 ($100 Off)

Samsung today kicked off a new monitor sale, providing up to $700 off select monitors. Within this sale is one of the first discounts on the latest model of the 32-inch iMac-like Smart Monitor M8, available for $599.99, down from $699.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option. Today's sale is the lowest price we've tracked since the monitor debuted, although it's not quite as low as we've seen the previous generation monitor get in past sales.

Besides the Smart Monitor M8, there are five other Samsung monitors being discounted this week. The sale is focused on Samsung's line of curved gaming monitors, ranging in price from $1,099.99 to $2,499.99 and totaling up to $700 in savings.



