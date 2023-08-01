The Best Back to School Deals on Apple Products

by

We began tracking the best back to school accessory deals yesterday, highlighting discounts from companies like ZAGG, Belkin, AT&T, Anker, Office Depot, and more. Today, we're shifting focus to track all of the best back to school sales you can shop on Apple's own products, including low prices on AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, iPad, AirTag, and more.

Apple Accessories

school accessories
There are a few of Apple's first-party accessories that could make for good back to school backpack accessories, including the AirTag 4-Pack at $84.99 on Amazon, which is $14 in savings and one of the best prices of the year so far on the accessory. For note taking or use in art courses, the Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for the all-time low price of $89.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Lastly, the MagSafe Charger is down to $28.99 on Woot this week, down from $39.00. This is about $1 off from the lowest price we've ever tracked on the charger, and it's in new condition on Woot and comes with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.

$10 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $28.99

$14 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

MacBook Air

macbook air school
If you're shopping for a cheap Apple notebook to bring to school this fall, the best you'll find right now is the M1 MacBook Air for just $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This has been one of the all-around best deals on any Apple notebook since Prime Day in July, and it's a record low price on this 2020 MacBook Air.

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

Although there are two newer models of the MacBook Air, with the 2022 13.6-inch model and 2023 15.3-inch model, the M1 notebook from 2020 should work great for common tasks like taking notes, writing papers, and using scheduling tools. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro school
If you're willing to spend more money on a more powerful notebook, the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,099.00 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This is Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro option, and with Amazon's $200 discount the notebook is a bit more enticing for students who might need the upgraded M2 chip.

$200 OFF
M2 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,099.00

AirPods

airpods school
Amazon has a pair of AirPods discounts, both of which offer a form of noise cancelation perfect for study sessions. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00 ($50 off) and the AirPods Max for $449.99 ($99 off). The AirPods Max requires you to add the headphones to your cart in order to see the final discount.

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

iPad

ipad school
One of the cheapest iPads available right now is the 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, on sale for $269.99, down from $329.00. This is a solid second-best price on the tablet, and Amazon has both Silver and Space Gray at this price.

$59 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

Students should note that if you're looking to purchase this iPad to use with an Apple Pencil, it only works with the first generation Apple Pencil.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
3 minutes ago at 10:57 am
$749.99 seems to be the common sale price of the M1 MBA these days
