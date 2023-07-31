The Best Back to School Apple Accessory Deals From Anker, ZAGG, Belkin, and More

by

Back to school season is already upon us, and in order to prepare students for a return to school we're collecting all of the best back to school sales from popular Apple-related accessory companies. These include Anker, AT&T, ZAGG, Belkin, and more, with plenty of discounts to make a dent in your shopping list.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Office Depot and OfficeMax are providing the usual yearly discounts on all of the biggest back to school necessities, with up to 60 percent off popular school supplies like tablets, calculators, pens, lunch boxes, planners, and more.

UP TO 60% OFF
Office Depot/OfficeMax Back To School Sale

Anker

Anker is discounting a big selection of portable batteries and charging stations this week, with savings spread across Amazon and Anker's own website. Many of the deals you'll find below require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount.

UP TO $60 OFF
Anker Back To School Accessory Sale

The highlight this time around is Anker's PowerCore 24,000 mAh Charger with Smart Digital Display. It's available for $99.99 with an on-page coupon at both Amazon and Anker, which is down from $159.99 and a new all-time low price on this accessory.

In addition to all the charging deals below, Amazon has Anker's SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99, down from $39.99. There's also the SoundCore Motion Boom Plus for $149.99, down from $179.99.

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

ZAGG

At ZAGG, if you buy one smartphone or tablet case, you can get a second one for free. All you need to do is shop for two cases on ZAGG's website, add both to your cart, and the promo will automatically activate.

BOGO FREE
ZAGG Back To School iPhone/iPad Case Sale

This sale covers a wide array of protective cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad, and iPad Pro. There are also quite a few older generation iPhone cases to choose from.

AT&T

As it has in years past, AT&T has quite a few back to school promotions happening right now, including the iPhone 14 family of devices for up to $1,000 off select models. This deal is applicable to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
AT&T Back To School iPhone Sale

You'll need to trade in an eligible smartphone, pick or upgrade to an unlimited AT&T wireless plan, and purchase the new smartphone on a qualifying installment agreement. This deal is available for both new and existing AT&T customers.

In terms of credits, you'll get up to $1,000 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $240 or higher, up to $700 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $130 to $239, and up to $350 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $35 to $129.

AT&T's back to school discount event also has savings on smartwatches, accessories, tablets, laptops, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy's back to school event has a huge variety of accessories for students returning to school or college. You'll find discounts on laptops, monitors, TVs, coffee makers, and more.

UP TO $250 OFF
Best Buy Back To School Electronics Sale

Belkin

Belkin has up to 25 percent off wall chargers, docks, MagSafe-compatible accessories, and more with the code BTS23 used at checkout. You can find the full list of accessories on Belkin's website.

UP TO 25% OFF
Belkin Back To School Charger Sale

ESR

ESR has a collection of discounts available this back to school season, starting with up to 40 percent off select accessories with the code AFF40 and 30 percent off iPhone and iPad accessories with the code BACK30. This includes protective cases, screen protectors, and more for iPhone and iPad.

UP TO 40% OFF
ESR Back To School Accessory Sale

You can also get 20 percent off MagSafe accessories and keyboard cases with the code BACK20 on ESR's website.

More Sales

  • B&H Photo - Save on Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and more
  • eBay - Save up to 65% on popular brands
  • JBL - Save on Bluetooth speakers and earbuds
  • Newegg - Save on desktop computers, memory, mice, and more
  • Pad & Quill - Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Bands, desk accessories, iPad cases, and more

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

top stories 29jul2023

