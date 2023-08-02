iPhone 15 Demand Predicted to Be Lower Than iPhone 14: Are You Planning to Upgrade?

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that demand for the iPhone 15 series will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year. Kuo said the lower demand could make it challenging for Apple suppliers to grow revenue in the second half of 2023.



The upcoming iPhone lineup should consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additional features are rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models, including a faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, customizable Action button, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, up to 5-6x optical zoom for the Pro Max camera, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro models will likely cost $100 to $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro models in the U.S., according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. These price increases could temper demand for the devices, especially as some consumers may be reducing their discretionary spending due to above-average inflation over the past few years.

In the end, Kuo's prediction is still just a prediction, and we'll have to wait and see how well the iPhone 15 series sells. The addition of a USB-C port has been a long-awaited feature among tech enthusiasts, and the Dynamic Island expanding to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could help to boost sales of those lower-end models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series in early September. Are you planning to upgrade? Let us know in the comments section.