iPhone 15 Demand Predicted to Be Lower Than iPhone 14: Are You Planning to Upgrade?

by

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that demand for the iPhone 15 series will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year. Kuo said the lower demand could make it challenging for Apple suppliers to grow revenue in the second half of 2023.

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green
The upcoming iPhone lineup should consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additional features are rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models, including a faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, customizable Action button, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, up to 5-6x optical zoom for the Pro Max camera, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro models will likely cost $100 to $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro models in the U.S., according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. These price increases could temper demand for the devices, especially as some consumers may be reducing their discretionary spending due to above-average inflation over the past few years.

In the end, Kuo's prediction is still just a prediction, and we'll have to wait and see how well the iPhone 15 series sells. The addition of a USB-C port has been a long-awaited feature among tech enthusiasts, and the Dynamic Island expanding to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could help to boost sales of those lower-end models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series in early September. Are you planning to upgrade? Let us know in the comments section.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

asdfjkl; Avatar
asdfjkl;
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Higher price coupled with on-going inflation will definitely lower demand. Not sure what Apple's thinking here.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
17 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Higher prices = lower demand
Lower prices = higher demand

That simple
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
16 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Regardless, I'm upgrading and you should too!

The keyword is "Predicted".

I think they will sell like hotcakes. Demand will be very high! If you miss out on the Pre-Ordering time. Expect delays for months.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hch720 Avatar
hch720
13 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Wasn’t there something a few weeks ago about the 15 supposedly sparking a mass upgrade event?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
9 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Well I’m not living with my XS max another year. Count me in.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dionte Avatar
Dionte
14 minutes ago at 09:32 am
If it doesn’t record 3d video for the vision pro, I’m gonna keep my 14 pro max and 13 mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected

Sunday July 30, 2023 1:31 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Read Full Article124 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Apple Releases Second Public Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Revised Developer Beta

Monday July 31, 2023 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
Read Full Article81 comments
top stories 29jul2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 4, Vision Pro Developer Kit, and More

Saturday July 29, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The next iPhone launch is rapidly approaching, and rumors are continuing to fly about what to expect for the next-generation models. Plus, we're expecting some fresh Mac updates not too long after that. This week also saw the fourth betas of iOS 17 and related operating system updates as Apple works toward an official release alongside the new iPhones in September, while developers will soon ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 14 Pro Cracked Glass

iPhone 15 Pro Said to Be Easier to Repair Like iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Sunday July 30, 2023 8:33 am PDT by
Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone...
Read Full Article177 comments