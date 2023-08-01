Apple TV+ Shows Now Available to Watch on Air Canada Flights
Air Canada today announced that its in-flight entertainment system now offers a selection of Apple TV+ shows for free on airplanes equipped with seat-back screens, allowing passengers to watch episodes of Ted Lasso, Severance, Foundation, The Morning Show, and other original content from the streaming service. Air Canada said it is the second airline in the world to offer in-flight Apple TV+ programming after American Airlines.
On the ground, Apple TV+ costs $8.99 per month or $89 annually in Canada. The streaming service is available in the Apple TV app across several devices and platforms, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV box, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, and select smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Apple TV+ content can also be streamed on the web at tv.apple.com.
Air Canada's announcement was earlier reported by the blog iPhone in Canada.
