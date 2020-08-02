American Airlines Offers Free Apple TV+ Streaming as In-Flight Entertainment Option

Apple has expanded its partnership with American Airlines, as the airline is now offering free Apple TV+ streaming as an in-flight entertainment option (via The Points Guy).



Only select Apple TV+ shows like "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," and "Defending Jacob" are available for in-flight viewing at the current time. An American Airlines representative confirmed to The Points Guy that the airline will rotate content available from Apple TV+ each month.

Apple last year partnered with American Airlines to offer ‌Apple Music‌ streaming on any American Airlines flight in the United States equipped with Viasat satellite technology with no Wi-Fi purchase required. To access the service in-flight, however, an Apple Music subscription is required.

Aside from now being available as an in-flight entertainment option on American Airlines flights, Apple TV‌‌+ is available through the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

A full list of ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ shows both released and in the works can be found in our Apple TV+ content guide.