American Airlines Offers Free Apple TV+ Streaming as In-Flight Entertainment Option

by

Apple has expanded its partnership with American Airlines, as the airline is now offering free Apple TV+ streaming as an in-flight entertainment option (via The Points Guy).


Only select Apple TV+ shows like "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," and "Defending Jacob" are available for in-flight viewing at the current time. An American Airlines representative confirmed to The Points Guy that the airline will rotate content available from Apple TV+ each month.

Apple last year partnered with American Airlines to offer ‌Apple Music‌ streaming on any American Airlines flight in the United States equipped with Viasat satellite technology with no Wi-Fi purchase required. To access the service in-flight, however, an Apple Music subscription is required.

Aside from now being available as an in-flight entertainment option on American Airlines flights, Apple TV‌‌+ is available through the TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

A full list of ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ shows both released and in the works can be found in our Apple TV+ content guide.

cmaier
cmaier
32 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
Cool. Watch mostly "meh" programming *and* get corona virus from the coughing dude in the middle seat next to you. Where do I sign up?
Avatar
AustinIllini
32 minutes ago at 04:14 pm


I remember when they tried free Cable TV on their flights. They made it about 100 miles, then ran out of cord.

Yuck.

Good for Apple and American I guess? I don't plan on flying any time soon.
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
29 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
This will be a very nice perk for those who like Apple and fly American.
Avatar
triangletechie
27 minutes ago at 04:18 pm
Apple TV+ and Free seem to go hand in hand.
