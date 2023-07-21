Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Low Prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Air

The week's best deals included all-time low prices on the M1 MacBook Air, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iPad Air, and they're all still available to purchase right now. You can also save on a collection of Anker's best Bluetooth trackers, USB-C chargers, and more.

MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air

Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The best overall deal of the week is on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, which is still available at its record low Prime Day price of $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. All three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray are on sale at this price.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker's best charging accessories

Save on Anker's best charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

There are also still quite a few Anker discounts available on Amazon as we head into the weekend, including low prices on Eufy SmartTrackers, portable batteries, USB-C accessories, and more. Be sure to visit our original post for the full list.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $250 off 16-inch MacBook Pro

Take $250 off 16-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Later in the week, Amazon introduced fresh all-time low prices on Apple's M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro at $250 off select models. Prices start at $2,249.00 for the 512GB model and increase to $2,449.00 for the 1TB model.



iPad Air

What's the deal? Take $99 off iPad Air

Take $99 off iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Amazon has a few solid deals on Apple's iPad Air, with $99 discounts on both the 64GB Wi-Fi ($499.99) and 256GB Wi-Fi ($649.99) models. Both sales require you to add the tablets to your cart and head to checkout in order to see the deal price appear.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.