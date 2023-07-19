Deals: Amazon Takes $250 Off 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Multiple All-Time Low Prices

Amazon today has a pair of all-time low discounts on the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, all of which are in stock and ready to ship today. Most computers have a delivery date of July 25 for orders placed in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 512GB 12-core M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, and this is a record low discount for the model and now the cheapest 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The 1TB 12-core M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. This one is also available in both Silver and Space Gray, and it's another best-ever price on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

