Deals: Amazon Takes $250 Off 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Multiple All-Time Low Prices
Amazon today has a pair of all-time low discounts on the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, all of which are in stock and ready to ship today. Most computers have a delivery date of July 25 for orders placed in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 512GB 12-core M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, and this is a record low discount for the model and now the cheapest 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The 1TB 12-core M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. This one is also available in both Silver and Space Gray, and it's another best-ever price on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
