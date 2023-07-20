Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air Returns to Best-Ever Price of $749.99 on Amazon

Last week during Prime Day, Amazon introduced a new all-time low price on the 2020 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air. This deal has been unavailable since the event ended, but today Amazon brought back the record low price of $749.99 for the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, down from $999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the notebook in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at this price. They all have an estimated delivery date of July 21 for Prime members, and this sale has been automatically applied so no coupon codes are necessary this time around.

There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this all-time low pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.

