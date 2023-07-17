Deals: Apple's iPad Air Discounted on Amazon by Up to $119, Starting at $499.99
Amazon today has a few deals on the iPad Air, all of which represent all-time low prices for these tablets. The sales are focused on the 5th generation iPad Air, which has a delivery date as soon as July 19 for select colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is on sale at this price in four colors, and it requires you to head to the checkout screen before you will see the final discounted price.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This model is also available in four colors, and most are in stock and ready to ship today.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can also find a few cellular models on sale right now on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $629.99 ($119 off) and the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99 ($99 off).
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
