Deals: Anker Knocks Down Price of Eufy Bluetooth Trackers (From $13.99), Plus More Deals on Chargers and Hubs

Anker has further sweetened its deals on the Eufy brand of Bluetooth trackers this week, with the SmartTrack Card available for $16.99, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in various packs, starting at $13.99 for a 1-pack, $26.99 for a 2-pack, and $48.99 for a 4-pack.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling. This time around, all of the deals have been applied automatically on Amazon so you won't need any coupon codes. Compared to previous sales, these are some of the best prices we've tracked on the Bluetooth trackers, particularly for the SmartTrack Link 1-pack and SmartTrack Card.

Another highlight of the sale is Anker's Docking Station + Monitor Stand, which includes 12 ports and support for wireless charging. It's priced at $199.99, down from $249.99. You can also save on a pair of 3-in-1 MagSafe Chargers, with support for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charging, starting at $110.49, down from $139.99.

One final highlight is the PowerCore Reserve 60,000 mAh with Retractable Light, which is available for $119.99, down from $169.99. This is lower than the deal price we tracked during Prime Day earlier in the month, and a new best-ever price on this accessory.

Soundcore Boost - $49.99, down from $59.99

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $149.99 with on-page coupon, down from $179.99

