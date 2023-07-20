Apple Supplier TSMC Delays Production of 4nm Chips at Arizona Factory Due to Skilled Worker Shortage
Apple supplier TSMC has been working on building a chip manufacturing plant in Arizona where it plans to manufacture chips for Apple, but mass production is set to be delayed because of a worker shortage.
According to The Wall Street Journal, TSMC is finding it difficult to hire people with expertise in building semiconductor factories in the United States. TSMC may have to bring in experienced technicians temporarily from Taiwan, which would delay production of the first 4nm chips until 2025.
"We are now entering a critical phase of handling and installing the most advanced and dedicated equipment. However, we are encountering certain challenges," said TSMC Chairman Mark Liu.
Reports in November suggested that TSMC would use its Arizona plant to begin manufacturing 4-nanometer chips for Apple as soon as it opened in 2024. Apple and other suppliers are eager to be able to source chips from the United States, so the manufacturing delay could potentially impact Apple's 2024 device plans.
After manufacturing 4-nanometer chips, TSMC plans to build an adjacent facility that will produce more advanced 3-nanometer chips for Apple. Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models and its future M3-series chips are expected to be built on TSMC's 3-nanometer node, but initial chips will come from Taiwan factories.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, according to a new report coming out of Asia.
The information comes from the Weibo account "Digital Chat Station," which has provided accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. The label of "super" or "ultra" telephoto is usually afforded to cameras with...
iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers commending its clear public transport directions and visually appealing design. That's according to anecdotal reports collected by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). While Apple Maps comes preinstalled on all iPhones, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. have Google Maps...
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup could feature stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan, a recent rumor claims.
iPhone 15 lineup dummy models. According to the Twitter user "RGcloudS," the iPhone 15 lineup will feature stacked battery technology. The information came as part of an alleged leak about Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models, which are also said...
Apple's first M3-powered Macs could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said sources tell him an October event will follow Apple's iPhone 15 series announcement in September, and the state of Apple's current product lineup suggests it will focus on new Macs with M3 chips.
Given that Apple launched new 14-inch ...
Samsung today announced the upcoming U.S. launch of its ViewFinity S9 display, which is designed to compete with the Studio Display from Apple. The ViewFinity S9 previously launched in South Korea in June, but next month it will be expanding to the United States.
The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 features a 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2800 and 218 pixels per inch. It offers 600 nits...
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded chip manufactured with TSMC's advanced 3nm process in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes.
"Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro slated for launch in the third quarter will feature 3nm processors, according to industry sources," the preview says.
The report is likely referring to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's...
Top Rated Comments