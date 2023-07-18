TikTok Announces Passkey Login Support for iOS Devices
TikTok has announced it is introducing support for passkeys, providing an easier and more secure login method for users of the popular short-form video platform. Apple integrated passkeys into iOS with the launch of iOS 16, and they are also available in iPadOS 16.1 and later and macOS Ventura.
Passkeys are an industry standard developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, so TikTok's passkey integration will work on Apple devices as well as on other devices that support the feature.
Passkeys are both easier to use and more secure than passwords because they let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: With a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN.
Apps using passkeys, including TikTok, cannot access or process any of the biometric data used in the authentication process on iOS devices, and all biometric authentication data remains on users' devices. Passkeys are also resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes.
Passkeys on iOS and Mac devices sync with iCloud Keychain for security purposes, and logins are authenticated with Face ID or Touch ID. This protects you from being locked out of your account in case you lose your devices, and makes it easier for you to upgrade from one device to another. Two-factor authentication must also be switched on for an Apple ID.
TikTok says it will begin rolling out passkeys for iOS in Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America beginning this month, and anticipates expanding in geographies and operating systems over time. TikTok users with access to the login option can enable it by going to their Profile at the bottom of the app and then accessing "Settings and privacy" in the Menu. From there, access the Account option and then tap iCloud passkey to enter the setup screen.
