Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger With MagSafe Temporarily Pulled From Apple Store Amid Widespread Charging Issues

Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe has been temporarily removed from the Apple online store due to ongoing charging issues. You also can no longer purchase the accessory directly from ZAGG's website.



Beginning in late June, users in Apple's discussions community began pointing out an issue where an iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods placed on the charger would fail to get a consistent charge. The devices would constantly ping as they disconnected and reconnected to the charging source.

Many of the users in the thread on Apple's discussions community mentioned that they had owned the Travel Charger for over a year with no problems, and all began having the same issue around the same date. Apple has now recalled the accessory, so if you purchased it at an Apple Store or on Apple's website you can contact them for a full refund.

In a response on its website, ZAGG noted that it is aware of the issue with the Travel Charger, "which can cause intermittent charging with your device." The company said it has identified the issue and will release a firmware update to the accessory soon. It's unclear when the Travel Charger will return to the ‌Apple Store‌ and ZAGG store.

Mophie originally launched the Travel Charger in January 2022 at a price of $150. It's a MagSafe-compatible accessory that provides simultaneous charging to an ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It includes a USB-C wall adapter and USB-C cable in the box.

(Thanks, James!)