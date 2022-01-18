Mophie Debuts $150 MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Apple accessory maker Mophie this week debuted its newest product, a MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Travel Charger that can be purchased directly from Apple's online store.



The fold-up 3-in-1 Travel Charger has dedicated spaces for charging the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It is listed as a MagSafe-compatible charger, but Mophie says that it's Made for MagSafe certified and is able to charge an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at up to 15W, much like Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

All ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 models with the exception of the ‌iPhone 12‌/13 mini are able to charge at 15W using the ‌MagSafe‌ charging spot, and the mini will charge at up to 12W. iPhone 11 and earlier models will be limited to 7.5W.



Mophie says that the charger is using Apple's official components and has gone through the MFI process, so the hardware included can charge the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 at the fastest wireless speeds possible.

Many of the "MagSafe-compatible" chargers on the market are using magnets to connect to ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones but aren't equipped with Apple's hardware and are limited to 7.5W charging, which can make charging terminology confusing. That does not appear to be the case with the new Travel Charger, based on what Mophie has said.

Along with a MagSafe-compatible wireless charger, there are dedicated AirPods and Apple Watch chargers that can provide up to 5W, and an included USB-C wall adapter that provides 30W. Mophie is also shipping the Travel Charger with a carrying case that is able to hold all of the components and the power adapter.



The 3-in-1 Travel Charger is designed to fold up into thirds for portability, making it easy to tuck in a suitcase or backpack on a trip. It is functionally similar to Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Duo, but includes three charging spots instead of two.

Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger is available from the online Apple Store starting today, and it will be in retail locations in February.