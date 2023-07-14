What to Expect From the Next-Generation Apple TV Launching Next Year

by

The current Apple TV 4K was released in November 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a Siri Remote with a USB-C port, lower pricing, and other minor changes.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
The next-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to be released next year. Ahead, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming device.

Faster Chip

The next Apple TV will be equipped with a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It's unclear which chip will be used, but possibilities include the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro or the upcoming A17 Bionic chip, which is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.

Lower Price

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be "more affordable" than the current model. He said a "sub-$100 price" would be the "sweet spot" for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with low-priced streaming devices sold by Google, Amazon, and Roku.

The current Apple TV 4K already starts at a lower price of $129 in the U.S., compared to $179 for the previous-generation model.

Same Design

The next Apple TV will stick with the "current design," according to Gurman.

Apple said the A15 Bionic chip's increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.

2024 Launch

Apple plans to release the next Apple TV in the first half of 2024, according to Gurman, but no specific timeframe is known at this point. Previous models of the Apple TV 4K launched in November 2022, May 2021, and September 2017.

Top Rated Comments

heystu Avatar
heystu
14 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Bit of a non-article MR...so the next Apple TV will have a faster chip, all the other details are largely irrelevant - Apple will charge as much as they can get away with (as per), no design change (let's face it none of us sit and stare longingly at our ATVs) and it may or may not be coming next year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
18 minutes ago at 08:29 am
As long as it doesn’t have the issues with the remote like the 2022 models had. Have. Still have. Sometimes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
18 minutes ago at 08:30 am
How about Apple TV in different colors?

Apple TV (Midnight Edition)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
12 minutes ago at 08:35 am
One of my favorite, most invaluable devices — but this sounds like much ado about nothing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JitteryJimmy Avatar
JitteryJimmy
2 minutes ago at 08:45 am
I'm not so sure that a new model is necessary. I'm all for better/faster, but the reality is that these things are robust, long-lived utility devices. My Apple TV is 7.5+ years old and has been in nearly daily use since then. The only change is that I sold the original remote and updated to the latest (USB-C) version.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xpxp2002 Avatar
xpxp2002
2 minutes ago at 08:45 am

One of my favorite, most invaluable devices — but this sounds like much ado about nothing.
As have the last two updates to the Apple TV. I bought the first 4K model assuming it'd be future-proof for a while. Then Apple started churning out new 4K models every year. Other than Thread and Apple Music Sing support, I fail to see what these new models do that the old ones don't.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
