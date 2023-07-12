Amazon Prime Day: Beats Headphones Hit Best Prices of the Year So Far at Up to $190 Off

We've been keeping track of deals on Apple products and tech accessories during Prime Day, and one of the best discounts overall is on Beats headphones.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Beats Studio Buds, these are being discounted to $89.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $149.95, down from $169.95.

The Beats Solo3 Headphones are available for $108.95, down from $199.95 and the the Beats Studio3 Headphones are on sale for $159.99, down from $349.95.

Lastly, the Powerbeats Pro are available for $149.99, down from $249.95 and the Beats Flex are available for $39.00, down from $69.95. For most of these headphones, these are some of the lowest prices we've ever tracked on Amazon.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.