Amazon Prime Day: Beats Headphones Hit Best Prices of the Year So Far at Up to $190 Off
We've been keeping track of deals on Apple products and tech accessories during Prime Day, and one of the best discounts overall is on Beats headphones.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the Beats Studio Buds, these are being discounted to $89.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $149.95, down from $169.95.
The Beats Solo3 Headphones are available for $108.95, down from $199.95 and the the Beats Studio3 Headphones are on sale for $159.99, down from $349.95.
Lastly, the Powerbeats Pro are available for $149.99, down from $249.95 and the Beats Flex are available for $39.00, down from $69.95. For most of these headphones, these are some of the lowest prices we've ever tracked on Amazon.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro.
Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have...
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed.
According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone. The update is available now in beta for users with an Apple developer account, with $99 per year membership no longer required. For users who prefer to wait for the public beta, Apple said it will be available in July, so it should be coming soon.
iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside...
Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest.
Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch...
We've been tracking all of the best deals you can get during Prime Day this year, and this includes a new all-time low price on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from ...