Amazon Prime Day: The Best Tech Accessory Deals
Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.
Anker
As expected, Anker is offering a massive sale on its best accessories for Prime Day. We've highlighted some of the best products on sale below, including Bluetooth trackers and portable batteries.
Bluetooth Trackers
- SmartTrack Card - $16.99, down from $29.99
- SmartTrack Link (2-Pack) - $21.59, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link (4-Pack) - $48.99, down from $69.99
Cables and Wall Chargers
- USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft 2-Pack) - $8.99, down from $16.99
- 100W USB-C Charger - $26.99, down from $35.99
- 100W USB-C Power Adapter (2-Port) - $32.19, down from $45.99
- Nano 65W USB-C Charger (3-Port) - $36.79, down from $55.99
- Compact Power Strip - $63.99, down from $99.99
Portable Batteries
- MagGo Battery 5,000 mAh - $22.49, down from $31.99
- PowerCore 24,000 mAh with Smart Digital Display - $99.99, down from $159.99
- PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station - $699.99, down from $1,399.99
- PowerHouse 767 Portable Power Station - $1,599.00, down from $2,199.00
Hubs and Charging Stations
- 7-in-1 USB-C Power Strip - $41.99, down from $65.99
- 11-in-1 USB-C Hub - $49.99, down from $99.99
- 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe Charging - $119.96, down from $149.95
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Station - $103.99, down from $139.99
- 12-in-1 Docking Station + Monitor Stand - $199.99, down from $249.99
TVs
- Fire TVs - Get up to 50% off
- 4K Fire TVs - Get up to 38% off
- Samsung The Frame - Get up to 40% off
- Hisense 4K TVs - Get up to 43% off
- LG OLED TVs and Sound Bars - Get up to 57% off
- Samsung TVs - Get up to 30% off
- Samsung OLED 4K TVs - Get up to 19% off
- Sony TVs - Get up to 21% off
Beats
There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $89.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $149.99, down from $169.95.
The Powerbeats Pro are available for $149.99, down from $249.95 and the Beats Studio3 Headphones are on sale for $159.99, down from $349.95. Lastly, the Beats Solo3 Headphones are discounted to $108.95, down from $199.95.
Monitors
Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80B) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $379.99, down from $699.99. Back during the 2022 holiday season we tracked this monitor at $399.99, so today's Prime Day discount is a new all-time low price.
In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,399.99.
Satechi
Satechi's Prime Day sale includes big savings on USB-C hubs, docking stations, chargers, keyboards, cables, and more.
- 30W USB-C Wall Charger - $18.99, down from $29.99
- Quatro Wireless Power Bank - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Trio Wireless Charger - $77.99, down from $119.99
- 165W USB-C Charging Hub - $89.99, down from $119.99
Amazon Devices
Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.
- Echo Speakers - Get up to 65% off
- Kindles - Get up to 38% off
- Fire Tablets - Get up to 50% off
- Blink Security Cameras - Get up to 60% off
- Amazon Smart Home Products - Get up to 57% off
Memory and Storage
SanDisk, LaCie, Seagate, WD, and more are offering great discounts on hard drives, microSD cards, memory cards, USB drives, external and internal SSDs, and more. In total, you'll find up to 58% off these accessories during Prime Day.
- Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive - $69.99, down from $92.49
- LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive - $119.99, down from $169.99
- WD 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $143.99, down from $299.99
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD - $225.99, down from $299.99
- WD 20TB Desktop External Hard Drive - $319.99, down from $505.99
Plugable
Plugable's Prime Day deals focus on the brand's docking stations, and you can find even more discounts than those listed below on Plugable's Amazon storefront.
- Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard - $39.95 with on-page coupon, down from $44.95
- USB-C Cube Mini Docking Station - $49.95, down from $59.95
- 140W USB-C Charger - $55.20, down from $69.00
- 11-in-1 USB-C Hub - $63.20, down from $79.00
- 14-in-1 USB-C Thunderbolt Dock - $199.96, down from $259.95
- 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station - $231.20, down from $289.00
Google Nest Thermostat
Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in all four colors.
Philips Hue
- White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb (3-Pack) - $75.99, down from $134.99
- White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit - $89.99, down from $129.99
- White and Color Ambiance 100W A21 Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) - $184.99, down from $224.99
- Gradient Ambiance Light Strip (2-Pack) - $259.99, down from $339.99
More Sales
Audio
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Sony headphones - Get up to 53% off
- JBL - Get up to 60% off
- Raycon - Get 30% off
- Jabra - Get up to 42% off
- Skullcandy - Get up to 66% off
Smart Home
- Twinkly Dots Light String - $74.30, down from $99.99
- Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit - $79.95, down from $99.95
- Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit - $127.95, down from $159.95
- Eve - Get up to 30% off
Computer Accessories
- Logitech POP Mouse - $19.99, down from $39.99
- Logitech POP Mechanical Wireless Keyboard - $69.99, down from $99.99
