Amazon Prime Day: The Best Tech Accessory Deals

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime on Amazon if you're a new customer; afterwards the service runs for $14.99/month or $139/year.



Anker

As expected, Anker is offering a massive sale on its best accessories for Prime Day. We've highlighted some of the best products on sale below, including Bluetooth trackers and portable batteries.



Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

TVs

Beats

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $89.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $149.99, down from $169.95.

The Powerbeats Pro are available for $149.99, down from $249.95 and the Beats Studio3 Headphones are on sale for $159.99, down from $349.95. Lastly, the Beats Solo3 Headphones are discounted to $108.95, down from $199.95.



Monitors

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80B) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $379.99, down from $699.99. Back during the 2022 holiday season we tracked this monitor at $399.99, so today's Prime Day discount is a new all-time low price.

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,399.99.



Satechi

Satechi's Prime Day sale includes big savings on USB-C hubs, docking stations, chargers, keyboards, cables, and more.



Amazon Devices

Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.



Memory and Storage

SanDisk, LaCie, Seagate, WD, and more are offering great discounts on hard drives, microSD cards, memory cards, USB drives, external and internal SSDs, and more. In total, you'll find up to 58% off these accessories during Prime Day.

Plugable

Plugable's Prime Day deals focus on the brand's docking stations, and you can find even more discounts than those listed below on Plugable's Amazon storefront.



Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in all four colors.

Philips Hue

More Sales

Audio

Smart Home

Computer Accessories

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup