Amazon Prime Day: The Best Tech Accessory Deals

by

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

primeday2020 feature3Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime on Amazon if you're a new customer; afterwards the service runs for $14.99/month or $139/year.

Anker

prime day anker

As expected, Anker is offering a massive sale on its best accessories for Prime Day. We've highlighted some of the best products on sale below, including Bluetooth trackers and portable batteries.

Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

TVs

prime day tvs

Beats

prime day beats

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $89.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $149.99, down from $169.95.

UP TO 54% OFF
Beats Headphones for Prime Day

The Powerbeats Pro are available for $149.99, down from $249.95 and the Beats Studio3 Headphones are on sale for $159.99, down from $349.95. Lastly, the Beats Solo3 Headphones are discounted to $108.95, down from $199.95.

Monitors

prime day monitors

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80B) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $379.99, down from $699.99. Back during the 2022 holiday season we tracked this monitor at $399.99, so today's Prime Day discount is a new all-time low price.

$320 OFF
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 for $379.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a wide array of monitors and PCs on sale from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more for Prime Day. One of the highlights is Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,399.99.

Satechi

prime day satechi

Satechi's Prime Day sale includes big savings on USB-C hubs, docking stations, chargers, keyboards, cables, and more.

Amazon Devices

prime day kindle

Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.

Memory and Storage

prime day lacie drive

SanDisk, LaCie, Seagate, WD, and more are offering great discounts on hard drives, microSD cards, memory cards, USB drives, external and internal SSDs, and more. In total, you'll find up to 58% off these accessories during Prime Day.

UP TO 58% OFF
Memory and Storage for Prime Day

Plugable

Plugable's Prime Day deals focus on the brand's docking stations, and you can find even more discounts than those listed below on Plugable's Amazon storefront.

Google Nest Thermostat

prime day nest

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in all four colors.

$45 OFF
Nest Thermostat for $84.99

Philips Hue

prime day hue

UP TO 44% OFF
Philips Hue for Prime Day

More Sales

Audio

Smart Home

Computer Accessories

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

Popular Stories

Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability [Updated]

Monday July 10, 2023 10:31 am PDT by
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
Read Full Article154 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Side and Back 2

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Come in Blue

Friday July 7, 2023 2:12 pm PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro. Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have...
Read Full Article295 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Pulls iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security Response Updates Due to Safari Bug

Monday July 10, 2023 8:39 pm PDT by
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed. According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Read Full Article172 comments
iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17 Public Beta Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Friday July 7, 2023 11:09 am PDT by
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone. The update is available now in beta for users with an Apple developer account, with $99 per year membership no longer required. For users who prefer to wait for the public beta, Apple said it will be available in July, so it should be coming soon. iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside...
Read Full Article
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Larger iMac With Around 32-Inch Display Reportedly in Early Testing

Sunday July 9, 2023 8:41 am PDT by
Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest. Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch...
Read Full Article273 comments
prime day macbook air

Amazon Prime Day: M1 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Price of $749.99 ($249 Off)

Monday July 10, 2023 5:37 am PDT by
We've been tracking all of the best deals you can get during Prime Day this year, and this includes a new all-time low price on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from ...
Read Full Article91 comments