Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals

Amazon Prime Day is back again, and this summer it will last for two days. During this time, you'll find a large selection of deals and offers across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48 hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPad mini, and more.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.



AirPods

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon during Prime Day. Prices start at $89.99 for the AirPods 2 ($39 off), then increase to $199.00 for the AirPods Pro 2 ($50 off).

This is an overall second-best price on the AirPods 2, but it's a match for the best price we've tracked so far this year on the accessory. We're also tracking the AirPods Max at a discount during Prime Day, available for $449.00, down from $549.00.

Apple Watch

Big discounts have hit across the Apple Watch family this Prime Day, including record low prices on both Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8.





Apple Watch SE

Starting with the Apple Watch SE, Amazon has the 40mm GPS model for just $199.99 in select colors, down from $249.00. The 44mm GPS model is available for $229.99, down from $279.00. These are now the best prices we've ever seen on both versions of the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 8

For the main Apple Watch Series 8 models, prices start at $279.99 for 41mm GPS and rise to $309.99 for 45mm GPS. Similar to the SE devices, this is the first time we've ever seen these watches go this low, and they're available in multiple colors.

9th Gen iPad

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the 9th generation iPad for $249.99, down from $329.00, which is a match of the previous all-time low for this tablet. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $389.99, down from $479.00, and this one is a new record low price.

10th Gen iPad

For the newer 2022 10th generation iPad, Amazon is introducing fresh all-time low prices for both Wi-Fi models. The 64GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $379.99, down from $449.00; and the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet is available for $529.99, down from $599.00. Both beat the previous low price by more than $20.

iPad mini 6

Amazon is offering fresh discounts on the iPad mini 6. With these sales, you can get the 8.3-inch tablet for the best prices we've ever seen.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $379.99, down from $499.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $529.99, down from $649.00. At $119 off, these are both new record low prices on the iPad mini 6, and the Prime Day price beats the previous record low by about $20.

iPad Air

The iPad Air from 2022 is seeing notable discounts this week, starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and $649.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model. Both of these are record low prices for the tablet, and are available in multiple colors.

M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Amazon has Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00, which is an all-time low price. You can also get the 512GB model for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00.

M2 Pro/M2 Max MacBook Pro

Apple's newest MacBook Pro models are hitting solid low prices during Prime Day this year, including discounts on both 14-inch and 16-inch models.

14-Inch

16-Inch

M1 MacBook Air

A new all-time low price has appeared on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020, available for $749.99, down from $999.00

It's on sale in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at this price, with a fast one-day shipping estimate for Prime members. At $249 off, this is now the best price that we've ever tracked for the M1 MacBook Air, and right now only Amazon has the sale.

More Sales

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.