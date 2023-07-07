Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch in UK and Canada by End of 2024

by

Apple's Vision Pro is set to launch in the United States early next year, and Apple is discussing the United Kingdom and Canada as two of its first international markets to get the mixed reality headset by the end of 2024, although "a final decision hasn't been made," according to sources cited by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater
In his latest report, Gurman says Apple is looking at bringing the Vision Pro to Europe and Asia soon after, with Apple engineers working to localize the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea.

Apple will also sell the Vision Pro through its U.S. online store in early 2024 before expanding online elsewhere, according to the report.

Apple is said to be already preparing the retail launch of its Vision Pro headset in the U.S., with plans in place for special areas in stores where customers can become accustomed to the new $3,500 device. Most stores are initially expected to have only one to two demo units due to limited supply and the high cost of the devices, and Apple is expected to stock head bands and light seals in multiple different sizes. From the report:

The company will designate special areas in the stores with seating, headset demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers. While the device will be sold at all of Apple’s roughly 270 US locations, the company is planning the sections for the Vision Pro initially at stores in major areas — such as New York and Los Angeles — before rolling them out nationwide, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

According to Gurman, Apple will ask in-store buyers to make an appointment to purchase the Vision Pro, similar to the strategy it used for the Apple Watch in 2015. During the appointment, staff will ensure the device is the correct fit for them, and users will be asked in advance for any ophthalmic prescriptions via an online portal so that the right lens inserts can be made available.

Apple is also said to be developing an iPhone app that scans a person's head, in addition to a physical machine that will achieve the same thing. Online purchasers will also be asked to upload any eye prescription data and use the face scan app to work out the right accessory sizing, reports Gurman.

Apple does not anticipate partnering with third-party resellers to offer the Vision Pro until at least 2025, due to the complex supply chain logistics and staff training involved in handling the device and advising customers.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
24 minutes ago at 02:37 am

That's a Brexit benefit if ever I saw one
I don’t really see how brexit makes a difference here. UK gets it earlier because it’s an English-speaking country.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
26 minutes ago at 02:35 am
That's a Brexit benefit if ever I saw one
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timber Avatar
timber
23 minutes ago at 02:37 am

That's a Brexit benefit if ever I saw one
Speaking English?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

crying tears of joy emoji

Apple Says 'Face With Tears of Joy' is Most Popular Emoji in United States Among English Speakers

Friday November 3, 2017 5:43 am PDT by
Apple has revealed that "face with tears of joy" is the most popular emoji among English speakers in the United States. The face topped Apple's list of the top 10 emoji, ahead of a red heart, loudly crying face, heart eyes face, face throwing a kiss, face with rolling eyes, skull, smiling face with smiling eyes, weary face, and thinking face. Apple's chart isn't labeled, much to the...
Read Full Article103 comments