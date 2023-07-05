Apple Savings Account Lists Longer 5 Day Fund Transfer Time in iOS 17

Apple in the iOS 17 beta has changed the text that provides details on the Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfer time for Apple Savings account holders.



In ‌iOS 17‌ beta 2, it now reads "Funds are typically available for withdrawal by the 5th business day" when a transfer is made. Prior to the beta, it said that transfers "typically take 1-3 business days to complete." The 1-3 day wording still exists in iOS 16.

The transfer time clarification comes after a number of complaints from Apple Card owners who opted into the Savings account when it became available. Apple Savings account users have had issues with long wait times when attempting to withdraw funds.

A June report from The Wall Street Journal shared stories from several customers who faced unexplained delays when making a withdrawal from an Apple Savings account. One customer even experienced a shocking 17-day delay before receiving their funds, with Goldman Sachs citing anti-fraud efforts.

The Apple Savings account initially launched in April as an extension of the ‌Apple Card‌, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account promised a high-yield 4.15% savings option to customers, attracting many who wanted to capitalize on earning interest while staying in the Apple ecosystem. The account is managed through the Apple Wallet app, offering seamless integration with other Apple services.

It's unclear whether the extended transfer time is a permanent change or a temporary measure while Apple and Goldman Sachs work on resolving the issues behind the scenes.