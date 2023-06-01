Apple Savings Users Complain of Delays Withdrawing Money

Apple Card customers who have opted to create a high-yield Apple Savings account through Goldman Sachs have been experiencing issues attempting to withdraw their money, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

apple card savings account
Multiple customers who transferred thousands of dollars to the Apple Savings account have had to wait weeks for money transfers in some cases, and some customers have also had money disappear. Kevin Smyth from Minnesota, for example, attempted to transfer $10,000 from his Apple account to U.S. Bank in mid-May, but Goldman Sachs would not complete the transfer.

Customer representatives suggested he contact U.S. Bank, but U.S. Bank said there was no incoming transaction. Later, he was told that Goldman Sachs had placed his account under a security review. Another customer, Nathan Thacker of Atlanta, tried to transfer $17,000 from his Apple Savings account to JPMorgan Chase on May 15, and it took more than two weeks for the transaction to complete.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs said some customers had experienced delays due to security processes designed to protect customer deposits.

"The customer response to the new savings account for Apple Card users has been excellent and beyond our expectations. While the vast majority of customers see no delays in transferring their funds, in a limited number of cases, a user may experience a delayed transfer due to processes in place designed to help protect their accounts."

According to The ‌Wall Street Journal‌, transferring large amounts of money that make up much of a newly-opened account's balance can trigger anti-money-laundering alerts, resulting in delays that last around five days. Some of the issues may be caused by the newness of the Savings account.

Apple Savings account users who have had issues and who have contacted Goldman Sachs have said that the customer service has been poor, with customers receiving varying information with each call.

Opening a high-yield Apple Savings account requires an ‌Apple Card‌, and it offers a competitive 4.15 percent interest rate. Opening up a new savings account takes just minutes to do, and it is also designed to aggregate all Daily Cash earned through the ‌Apple Card‌.

Goldman called me earlier this week (on Memorial Day actually!) to inform me they were cancelling a withdraw because I didn't transfer the money back to the account it originated from. It had been sitting on pending in the Apple Savings app for 6 days. The agent said it was only his second time making this kind of call and cited a 90 day hold on new accounts transferring money to accounts outside of where the money was deposited from originally. Once he cancelled the previous withdrawal I initiated a new withdrawal to the original account and it took less than 1 business day to arrive. I hope this helps.
Wow, good to know. I was planning to transfer a large amount next week.
This is a terrible PR issue if it's widespread. Get you sh.t together Apple and put your weight on GS to make things right.
It’s not really Apple or GS. These protections are in place in a lot of areas. Which is why I keep my transactions below $10,000.
Stopped reading at “Apple users complain” ?
Ahem...*cough*...*cough*


Savings? What savings? I can see it now.


https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-card-savings-account-available-starting-today-with-4-15-interest-rate.2387038/post-32104076



Attachment Image
Thanks early gen 1 adopters. I’m waiting for the gen 3 savings pro max
Apple be like Kevin from SpongeBob: "I was only in it for the fashion!"

?
