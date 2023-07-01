Top Stories: 30-Inch iMac Rumor, iCloud+ Price Increase, and More

Apple's Vision Pro headset made the big splash at WWDC last month, but the company clearly has a lot more in its pipeline as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week outlined well over a dozen products coming over the next year or so.



In other Apple news this week, iCloud+ subscribers in many countries will be seeing a price increase, while we took deeper dives into some of the major watchOS 10 changes and the new interactive widgets in macOS Sonoma, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Product Roadmap 2023–24: Over 15 New Devices in Development

Apple is working on at least a dozen new devices set to launch between late 2023 and early 2024, according to an updated product roadmap shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is planning to launch two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 lineup this fall. He also listed various M3 Macs in the pipeline and said that Apple has started early work on a larger iMac with over a 30-inch display.



Apple Reportedly Developing Larger iMac With Over 30-Inch Display

Apple is in the early stages of developing a new iMac with over a 30-inch display, according to Gurman. He said this iMac remains "further out," suggesting that it might be at least a year or two away from launching.



Excluding refurbished models, the iMac is currently only available in a 24-inch size, as Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the last few years. Despite occasional rumors about the iMac Pro making a comeback, there is still no larger iMac with Apple silicon available.



Apple Hikes iCloud+ Subscription Prices in Many Countries Around the World

Apple has increased the price of iCloud storage in many countries around the world, including the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and others.



The price hikes apply to the 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB storage plans for iCloud. All paid ‌iCloud‌+ storage plans include additional features like ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay, Hide My Email, and Custom Email Domains.



watchOS 10: Top Five New Features

watchOS 10 is one of the biggest software updates ever for the Apple Watch. In a recent post and YouTube video, we highlighted five of the top new features introduced with watchOS 10, including the Smart Stack, which lets you scroll through widgets.



watchOS 10 will be released later this year for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, and the update is currently available in beta for users with an Apple developer account.



Here's How Interactive Widgets Work in macOS Sonoma

In macOS Sonoma, Apple has changed the widgets landscape. No longer do widgets have to be hidden offscreen and largely forgotten in the Notifications Center panel. Now they live right on your desktop – and they're interactive, too.



In a recent blog post, we explained how interactive widgets work in macOS Sonoma. The software update is currently in beta and will be released later this year.



iPhone 13 Pro vs. 15 Pro: What to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

While year-over-year iPhone upgrades are not always significant, new features begin to stack up over multiple generations. For this reason, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will be a notable upgrade for those who still have a two-year-old iPhone 13 Pro.



Here's what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro if you still have an iPhone 13 Pro. We have also shared comparisons to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.



