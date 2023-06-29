iPhone 11 Pro vs. 15 Pro: What to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

While the iPhone 15 Pro has yet to launch, several new features have already been rumored. Following our iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro comparisons, we have now put together a version for the iPhone 11 Pro.



While year-over-year iPhone upgrades are not always significant, new features begin to stack up over multiple generations. For this reason, the iPhone 15 Pro will be a notable upgrade for those who still have a four-year-old iPhone 11 Pro.

The list below includes major iPhone changes introduced since 2019, as well as new features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models.



iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro

A17 chip vs. A13 chip: The 5nm-based A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro is already up to 72% faster than the A13 chip in the iPhone 11 Pro, according to the Geekbench 6 benchmark. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be equipped with an A17 chip manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3nm process for even faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to previous chips.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in September, and the devices could have additional features that have yet to be rumored.