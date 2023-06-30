Apple Supplier TSMC Suffers Data Breach, Hackers Demand $70M

by

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company today confirmed to TechCrunch that it recently suffered a data breach. TSMC is responsible for creating all of the A-series and M-series chips used in Apple devices.

Apple M2 Ultra Chip
A TSMC spokesperson said that a "cybersecurity incident" caused data "pertinent to server initial setup and configuration" to leak, but TSMC customer information was not impacted.

"Upon review, this incident has not affected TSMC's business operations, nor did it compromise any TSMC's customer information. After the incident, TSMC has immediately terminated its data exchange with this concerned supplier in accordance with the Company's security protocols and standard operating procedures."

Data from TSMC was listed on the LockBit ransomware gang's website on Thursday, with LockBit demanding $70 million to prevent it from publishing the stolen data. LockBit has attacked pharmaceutical companies, the UK's Royal Mail, U.S. government websites, and more.

LockBit says that if TSMC does not pay up, it will also publish passwords and logins. The data was stolen from Kinmax Technology, a company that provides IT services like networking, cloud computing, storage, and database management. Kinmax was working with TSMC, and on Thursday, told TSMC that its "internal specific testing environment was attacked," leading to the leak of "system installation preparation."

Other Kinmax partners include Microsoft, Cisco, and VMware, and it is not known if those companies were also impacted.

Top Rated Comments

madmin Avatar
madmin
9 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Kin'ell this is major if Microsoft, Cisco and VMWare are also involved
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
10 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Sounds like hey need another IT company.
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
8 minutes ago at 11:23 am
This better not delay the M2 iMac. If it does I'm so not going to be happy!
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
7 minutes ago at 11:23 am

A TSMC spokesperson said that a "cybersecurity incident" caused data "pertinent to server initial setup and configuration" to leak, but TSMC customer information was not impacted.
Doesn't sound like anything of value was compromised and that operations were impacted. But it's surely annoying to have it occur in the first place. Yes people at Kinmax Technology are not looking good.
robertmorris2 Avatar
robertmorris2
1 minute ago at 11:29 am
You would think that any company would have top security it would be this. They need to hire these hackers
