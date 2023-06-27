Darkboard Drawing Accessory for iPad Now Available

Astropad, known for its Astropad Studio software and Luna Display dongle for connecting an iPad to a Mac, today announced the general availability of its new Darkboard drawing surface designed to be used with the ‌iPad‌.



Darkboard is aimed at offering an ergonomic way to sketch and draw no matter where you are. The Darkboard is made from a rigid foam material that weighs in at 1.4 pounds, with the foam design providing cushioning and support for the arm and wrist.

According to Astropad, the Darkboard is ideal for using on the couch, in bed, and other situations where ideal ergonomics are unavailable. When you do have a flat surface to work on, there is a foldable stand that works as an easel or in a full vertical orientation.

A polycarbonate frame holds the ‌iPad‌ in place at any angle, so the Darkboard can be used in multiple orientations. There is 1mm of space between the ‌iPad‌'s display and the edge of the foam body to keep the ‌iPad‌ safe in case the Darkboard is dropped.

Astropad included a cutout for the camera, charging port access, and a pocket to hold the Apple Pencil. The Darkboard is 18 inches long, 14 inches wide, and an inch thick, and for transportation, there are grooved handles.

There are two available sizes, one that fits the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro or newer and one that fits the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and iPad Air models.

Darkboard launched on Kickstarter in September 2022 and orders started arriving to customers in March, but it is now available for general purchase. Darkboard can be purchased from the Astropad website for $120.