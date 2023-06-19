When to Expect the Next iMac to Launch

Apple released the 24-inch iMac in April 2021 with the M1 chip and an ultra-thin design available in seven colors, including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. This is currently the only iMac in Apple's lineup, as the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro models were both discontinued over the past few years.



In his Power On newsletter last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple has no plans to release an iMac with the M2 chip and will instead wait to update the computer with the M3 chip, which the company has yet to announce. Gurman expects the M3 chip to have similar CPU and GPU core counts as the M2 chip, but it is expected to use TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements. All existing Apple silicon chips for Macs are manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm process.

Gurman expects the next iMac to launch by early 2024, and believes the computer will have a similar design as the current model, which starts at $1,299. This means the iMac will likely go around three years between hardware updates.

Other Macs expected to be updated with the M3 chip in the future include the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.