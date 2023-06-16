Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple's Brand New 15-Inch MacBook Air Hits $100 Off Alongside AirPods and Anker Sales

This week we began tracking a series of discounts on Apple's just-released 15-inch MacBook Air, and it's now sitting at a $100 discount on Amazon. Besides this great deal, we're tracking discounts on Beats and Bose headphones, Samsung's Smart Monitor M8, AirPods, and a few Anker accessories.

15-Inch MacBook Air

Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air continued to receive discounts throughout the week, and it's now sitting at $100 off on Amazon for both the 256GB and 512GB models. Both sales represent new all-time low prices for the 2023 MacBook Air.



Headphones

This week we saw a collection of sales crop up on headphones and earphones, with savings from companies including Bose, Beats, and Master & Dynamic. Starting with Beats, you'll find all-time low prices on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro at Woot right now, starting at just $89.95.

Master & Dynamic is taking 30 percent off its MW08 Earphones with the code MW08 at checkout, knocking the accessory down to $209.30, from $299.00. Bose has a larger deal on an array of products, ranging from earphones to sound bars, and is providing up to 40 percent off these accessories.



Samsung

Samsung's summertime discount on the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80B) is still available for the best price of the year at $449.99, down from $699.99. This deal coincided with the debut of the updated version of the monitor earlier this week, but no markdowns have appeared on that model as of yet.



AirPods

Amazon has a solid array of AirPods discounts this week, including $49 off AirPods Pro 2, $20 off AirPods 3, and $30 off AirPods 2. These are some of the best prices of the year on each model.



Anker

Anker has a collection of sales this week on Amazon, providing solid savings on Eufy SmartTrack Bluetooth Trackers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. A highlight of the sale is the PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station at $899.99, down from $1,399.00. Visit our original article for the full list of deals.

