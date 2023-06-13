Deals: Prepare for Your Next Summer Trip With $500 Off Anker's Portable Power Station and Low Prices on Eufy's Bluetooth Trackers

Anker continues to offer steep discounts on its Eufy-branded Bluetooth trackers, portable power stations, MagSafe-compatible charging solutions, and more. All of these deals can be found on Amazon this week, and many of them will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at the checkout screen.

A highlight of the sale is Eufy's SmartTrack line of Bluetooth trackers with 1-Pack, 2-Pack, and 4-Pack options for non-Prime members. If you're a Prime member, you can get a SmartTrack Card for $19.99. These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling.

Another notable discount is on the PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station, which is available for $899.99, down from $1,399.00. This is $50 lower than the deal price we tracked last month, and a new best-ever price on this accessory. The Power Station features a 1229Wh capacity and 1500 wattage, with six AC outlets, four USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports.

