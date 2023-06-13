Deals: Prepare for Your Next Summer Trip With $500 Off Anker's Portable Power Station and Low Prices on Eufy's Bluetooth Trackers

by

Anker continues to offer steep discounts on its Eufy-branded Bluetooth trackers, portable power stations, MagSafe-compatible charging solutions, and more. All of these deals can be found on Amazon this week, and many of them will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at the checkout screen.

new anker purple 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

A highlight of the sale is Eufy's SmartTrack line of Bluetooth trackers with 1-Pack, 2-Pack, and 4-Pack options for non-Prime members. If you're a Prime member, you can get a SmartTrack Card for $19.99. These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling.

$6 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Link 1-Pack for $13.99

Another notable discount is on the PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station, which is available for $899.99, down from $1,399.00. This is $50 lower than the deal price we tracked last month, and a new best-ever price on this accessory. The Power Station features a 1229Wh capacity and 1500 wattage, with six AC outlets, four USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports.

$500 OFF
PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station for $899.99

Bluetooth Trackers

eufy smartrack purple

Cables and Wall Chargers

anker wall charger pink

Portable Batteries

portable battery anker pink

Hubs and Charging Stations

anker hub pink

Bluetooth Speakers

anker speaker pink

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

gmailbeforeandafter

Gmail, Google Docs and Google Sheets Gain Support for 2018 iPad Pro Models

Monday February 4, 2019 1:51 pm PST by
Google today updated its Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets apps for iOS devices, introducing support for the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The update brings an optimized form factor that no longer features distracting black bars at the top and bottom of the display in portrait mode or at the sides in landscape mode. Following the update, the Gmail app takes up the entirety of the...
Read Full Article22 comments
macos monterey

Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey

Monday June 7, 2021 12:17 pm PDT by
macOS Monterey is compatible with many of the Macs that were able to run macOS Big Sur, but it drops support for some older MacBook Air and iMac models from 2013 and 2014. A full compatibility list is below: iMac - Late 2015 and later iMac Pro - 2017 and later MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later Mac mini -...
Read Full Article250 comments