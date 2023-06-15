Deals: Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air Hits New All-Time Low Price at $100 Off, Starting at $1,199

Apple announced the new 15.3-inch MacBook Air last week, and since then we've been tracking a $50 discount at Amazon, which was the first deal ever seen on the computer. Today, Amazon is sweetening this sale with an even steeper markdown at $100 off select models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is available in three of the four colors, and all are in stock and ready to deliver between June 17 and June 21.

There's also the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is only available in Midnight, and stock is dwindling fairly fast on Amazon. Its delivery date is estimated for around June 21.

