Deals: Amazon Has AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, AirPods 3 for $149, and AirPods 2 for $99

Amazon has a collection of AirPods discounts today, including savings on the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2. Across the board, these are some of the best prices of the year so far on each AirPods model, and Amazon has all three in stock and ready to ship today.

You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00. We very briefly saw a discount on this model to $194.99 back in March, but this rare deal never emerged again and today's deal remains a great second-best price.

Additionally, Amazon has a deal on one of the AirPods 3 models. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.00, down from $169.00. This is about $10 off from the all-time low price on this model of the AirPods 3, but we haven't tracked that price in months and Amazon's deal is a solid second-best option.

Lastly, Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Although this is an overall second-best price, we haven't seen an all-time low price on the AirPods 2 since the holiday season, making this the best price of the year so far on the model. It's being matched at Verizon.

