Apple Card Monthly Installments Term for Apple Watch to Change From 24 Months to 12 Months

Starting August 15, the Apple Card Monthly Installments term for new Apple Watch purchases will change from 24 months to 12 months, according to fine print on Apple's website. This means each payment will be higher, but the Apple Watch will be paid off faster.



Apple Card Monthly Installments is an interest-free financing option available for most Apple products purchased with the Apple Card on Apple.com and at Apple retail stores. Customers can view their monthly installments, remaining balance, and payment history in the Wallet app, and the balance can be paid off in full at any time.

Apple offers a 24-month installment term for iPhones, a 12-month term for Macs and iPads, and a six-month term for AirPods and Apple TVs. Other eligible products and accessories are outlined in a support document on Apple's website.

(Thanks, Brandon Fawcett!)