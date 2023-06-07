Apple Announces Businesses Can Accept iPhone IDs Later This Year

by

Apple today announced that iPhone users will be able to present a driver's license or ID stored in the Wallet app at participating businesses and venues starting later this year. Users will simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the business's iPhone to verify their age and identity for things like alcohol, rental cars, and more.

Apple Wallet IDs Businesses
Users will be shown what information is being requested and whether the receiving party will be storing the information, according to Apple. Users will then be asked to authenticate and consent by using Face ID or Touch ID. No additional hardware beyond an iPhone is required for the business to offer this functionality.

Apple announced this feature in a press release covering several new services-related features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 later this year. Another feature announced includes the ability to set up recurring Apple Cash payments in the Wallet app, on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.

