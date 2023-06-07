iOS 17 to Enable Recurring Apple Cash Payments for Kids Allowances and Other Shared Expenses

Apple today announced that iOS 17 will include an option to set up recurring Apple Cash payments on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis, a feature that will be useful for kids allowances and regularly shared expenses, such as rent payments.



Alongside this feature, users will have the option to automatically top up their Apple Cash balance when it runs low, according to Apple.

Apple revealed this addition in a press release highlighting a long list of new services-related features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Another feature announced was the ability for iPhone users to present an ID stored in the Wallet app at participating businesses later this year.