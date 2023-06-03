Apple to Provide Hands-On Demos of New AR/VR Headset

Apple at its upcoming WWDC 2023 Apple Park event plans to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset following its announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple headset concept by Apple headset concept by Marcus Kane

Apple built a new "structure" at the ‌Apple Park‌ campus that is designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset. The test area is at the basketball courts at ‌Apple Park‌, near the fitness center available to employees.

Demonstrations will be given to members of the media and some developers at the event, but this area will be used for hands-on experiences throughout the summer. Apple may invite developers to ‌Apple Park‌ on an ongoing basis to allow them to test the headset for app development purposes.

There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote. The hands-on experiences will see Apple showing off FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content, and games. Customers with select conditions like migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, and past traumatic brain injuries will be warned against using the headset.

It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater - open to developers — for after the keynote — in addition to headset building. The keynote will be played in the same spot as last year but there is a new shade to cover people and prevent sunburns. https://t.co/fuasZ1Cy8F — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 2, 2023

If the hands-on experience is similar to previous events, developers and members of the media will be able to test the headset right after the keynote. Apple employees will be providing short, controlled demonstrations.

The AR/VR headset will not be available for sale after WWDC, and it will in fact launch several months after it is first shown off. Mass production has not yet begin, and the latest information suggests a launch ahead of the December holidays.

Apple's ‌WWDC 2023‌ keynote event is set to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 5.